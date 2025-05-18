Since the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor living continues to thrive Throughout history, the American backyard has greatly evolved. Even after the pandemic forced people to spend more time outside, outdoor living spaces have become a booming business, to the tune of about $10 billion a year. Correspondent David Pogue talks with "House Beautiful" editor-in-chief Joanna Saltz about the trends and visits a home with Foxterra Design cofounder Justin Fox to see just how some people are taking their interior design outside.