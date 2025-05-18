Watch CBS News

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor living continues to thrive

Throughout history, the American backyard has greatly evolved. Even after the pandemic forced people to spend more time outside, outdoor living spaces have become a booming business, to the tune of about $10 billion a year. Correspondent David Pogue talks with "House Beautiful" editor-in-chief Joanna Saltz about the trends and visits a home with Foxterra Design cofounder Justin Fox to see just how some people are taking their interior design outside.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.