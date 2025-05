Italy's Trulli: From Past to Present Nestled in the Itria Valley of Puglia, in southern Italy, traditional limestone huts with conical roofs are part of the landscape. Called "trulli," the unique structures traditionally housed farmers and livestock, and were largely overlooked. But they've become a beloved attraction, drawing tourists from around the globe who are enchanted by their architecture and charm. Correspondent Seth Doane travels to Puglia to explore their past and present.