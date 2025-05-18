The ancient art of Hawaiian lei-making Hawaii is renowned for lei-making, an ancient tradition that's still popular on the island today. But the future of the craft could be in peril, as flower farms disappear and remaining land overheats due to the effects of climate change. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti sits down with Meleana Estes, a Hawaiian native who learned the art of making leis from her grandmother. He also attends this year's annual Lei Day Festival, held annually in Waikiki since 1929, and meets Island Boy founder Andrew Mau, who's reinventing what a lei can be.