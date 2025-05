The French Quarter's historic ironwork, and the craftsmen who keep it alive A city known for its centuries-old ironwork needs an expert who can keep it looking like new. Correspondent Michelle Miller, the former first Lady of New Orleans, is our guide to some of its most iconic designs. She meets with Darryl Reeves, one of just a handful of restoration blacksmiths still working in New Orleans, where vintage, wrought iron pieces survive in the French Quarter.