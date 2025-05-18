How childhood meals inspired two chefs' acclaimed menus New Orleans is known for its music, Mardi Gras and, especially, its food. Correspondent Mo Rocca visits with two award-winning chefs who created extraordinary menus by reaching back into their childhood memories of cooking and culture. Rocca speaks with Nina Compton and her husband, Larry Miller, about the impact of St. Lucia on the cooking at Compere Lapin, and with chef Serigne Mbaye and his business partner Dr. Effie Richardson, who bring a Senegalese flavor to the food at Dakar Nola.