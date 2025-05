New Orleans "Beadmaster" pays homage to Mardi Gras' history with his art In Michelle Miller's final look this week at pillars of New Orleans' style, the correspondent delves into the centuries-old Carnival tradition of Black Masking. Acclaimed contemporary artist Demond Melancon's work has been shown all over the world, but it is deeply rooted in elaborate beaded suits he creates as the Big Chief of the Young Seminole Hunters Black Masking Tribe.