5/18: Sunday Morning: By Design — A Weekend in New Orleans

Jane Pauley hosts our special broadcast in New Orleans, Louisiana. In our cover story, Lee Cowan shines a light on the city's history and the resilience of the people who live there. Also: Michelle Miller, the former First Lady of New Orleans, is our guide to some of its most iconic designs; Mo Rocca explores New Orleans' cuisine; Jamie Wax takes us on a trip through the sartorial side of the city; David Pogue talks to the editor-in-chief of "House Beautiful"; Nancy Giles goes in search of hidden rooms; Jonathan Vigliotti explores the art of Hawaiian lei-making; Tracy Smith sits down with actor Christian Bale; Luke Burbank celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan sneaker; and Seth Doane travels to Puglia in southern Italy.
