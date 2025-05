Welcome to New Orleans In the 1930s, it's said that playwright and longtime New Orleans resident Tennessee Williams counted the city among America's top three. "Everywhere else," his saying goes, "is Cleveland." Known as a thriving hub for art, culture and cuisine, New Orleans has also faced its share of challenges — fires, wars, diseases, hurricanes and, most recently, a terrorist attack — and survived. Correspondent Lee Cowan shines a light on the city's rich history, and the resilience of the people who live there.