New Orleans transit official says streetcars are integral to the city's identity — here's why By the 1960s, New Orleans had replaced nearly all of its streetcars with buses. But some continued on humming. Lona Edwards Hankins, the CEO of the New Orleans Transit Authority, tells correspondent Michelle Miller that as the city reintroduced contemporary streetcars in recent decades, it also maintained a few originals. Anthony Maggio, a seasoned machinist, shares how he and an army of craftsmen keep them running.