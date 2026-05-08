This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 10)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley.



COVER STORY: Voting Rights Act

Robert Costa reports.



ALMANAC: May 10

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Martha Stewart shows "Sunday Morning" viewers how to prepare a Mother's Day breakfast for Mom. CBS News

MOTHER'S DAY: A Mother's Day breakfast with Martha Stewart

Just in time for Mother's Day, Martha Stewart, whose latest book is "The Martha Way," offers "Sunday Morning" viewers tips on preparing a special breakfast for that special mom.

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Ted Turner attends the Cable News Network launch event at CNN Techwood Drive World Headquarters in Atlanta, June 1, 1980. Rick Diamond/Getty Images

IN MEMORIAM: Remembering Ted Turner, an American original

Ted Turner, the brash, visionary entrepreneur who founded CNN, transformed cable television, raced yachts in the America's Cup, and became one of America's leading conservationists, died May 6 at 87. "Sunday Morning" correspondent Lee Cowan looks back at the outsized life and restless ambition of a true American original – a man who reshaped the media landscape, helped restore the American bison, and poured his fortune into conservation, philanthropy, and global causes.

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CBS News reporters and war correspondents Edward R. Murrow and William Shirer at a CBS studio in New York City, April 1, 1942. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

MEDIA: CBS News Radio, a beacon of broadcast journalism, signs off

Founded nearly a century ago, CBS Radio set the standard for radio news coverage, featuring legends such as Edward R. Murrow, Robert Trout and Charles Osgood, and created the template for broadcast journalists. But on May 22, CBS will end its heralded radio service. Mo Rocca celebrates the long history of CBS News Radio, and talks with current and former staffers, including "Sunday Morning" correspondent Martha Teichner (who reported on radio for decades), and Dan Rather, a veteran radio correspondent and former anchor of the "CBS Evening News."

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



MOTHER'S DAY: Motherless daughters: Coming together

Twenty years ago, Hope Edelman, author of the bestseller "Motherless Daughters," founded a global support network for women who, like her, were young when their mothers died. While those who attend Motherless Daughter retreats experience a fair share of tears, they also experience laughter, sisterhood and affirmation. Faith Salie talks with participants who carry their mothers' memories with them, some of whom are entering the uncharted territory of becoming mothers themselves.

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An aerial view of empty lots and homes under construction one year after the wildfires, in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

COMMENTARY: A city rises again from the ashes – but will it be strong enough?

In Los Angeles, rebuilding after last year's devastating wildfires has been a race to the status quo, with speed winning out over safety and strength. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti, who had written about L.A.'s reconstruction efforts in his book "Torched," talks about how rebuilding after a disaster should take steps to prevent future catastrophes.

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Comedian Martin Short. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Martin Short: Facing tragedy with joy

For more than 50 years, comedian Martin Short has been a bright spot on any stage or screen. And when you know what he has endured in his private life, his irrepressibly sunny attitude is all the more astonishing. "Marty: Life Is Short," a hilarious and heartbreaking Netflix documentary, tells of the personal tragedies that Short has endured since childhood – and how he has risen above them. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Short and director Lawrence Kasdan about grief and loss being met with laughter and joy.

To watch a trailer for the documentary "Marty: Life Is Short" click on the video player below:

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MOTHER'S DAY: By the numbers



COMMENTARY: Pat Seftel on Mother's Day

Filmmaker Josh Seftel talks with his mother, Pat, about a day devoted to moms.



HARTMAN: A mother's love



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Media mogul Ted Turner (YouTube Video)

Ted Turner, the media entrepreneur who owned TV and sports franchises, created CNN, and skippered yachts in the America's Cup, died on May 6, 2026 at age 87. In this Sept. 30, 2018 "Sunday Morning" profile, the outspoken Turner – known for his environmental advocacy as well as his politically incorrect views – talked with senior contributor Ted Koppel about how he fulfilled more ambitions than many people could ever dream of; and how, nearing 80, he faced a decline brought about by Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder.

MARATHON: Fashion at the Met (YouTube Video)

To mark this year's Met Gala red carpet show, enjoy this marathon of "Sunday Morning" stories from the archives featuring fashion designers and exhibitions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Featuring:

The Met celebrates Versace, with designer Geoffrey Beene (1997)

The exhibit "Xtreme Beauty: The Body Transformed" (2002)

"Goddess dresses" that transform women into deities, with Mary McFadden (2003)

Men in skirts and the influence of "Braveheart" (2003)

Animal themes in fashion, with Roberto Cavalli (2005)

The Met's blockbuster Alexander McQueen show, and museums presenting fashion as art, with Isaac Mizrahi (2016)

Basic black: Victorian-era mourning attire (2014)

The tale of Harlem's Dapper Dan (2019)

Vivienne Westwood and the aesthetics of punk fashion (2013)

The wardrobe of socialite Nan Kempner (2007)

On display: Abraham Lincoln's bloodied coat (2022)

The historical significance of Black Dandyism (2025)

Fashion double-takes from the Met Gala by Faith Salie (2024)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.