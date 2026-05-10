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Remembering Ted Turner, an American original

Ted Turner, the brash, visionary entrepreneur who founded CNN, transformed cable television, raced yachts in the America's Cup, and became one of America's leading conservationists, died May 6 at 87. "Sunday Morning" correspondent Lee Cowan looks back at the outsized life and restless ambition of a true American original – a man who reshaped the media landscape, helped restore the American bison, and poured his fortune into conservation, philanthropy, and global causes.
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