Motherless daughters: Coming together Twenty years ago, Hope Edelman, author of the bestseller "Motherless Daughters," founded a global support network for women who, like her, were young when their mothers died. While those who attend Motherless Daughter retreats experience a fair share of tears, they also experience laughter, sisterhood and affirmation. Faith Salie talks with participants who carry their mothers' memories with them, some of whom are entering the uncharted territory of becoming mothers themselves.