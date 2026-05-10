Martha Stewart: How to make an omelet

Harvest

In her latest book, "The Martha Way: Essential Principles for Mastering Home and Living - Your Guide to Cooking, Entertaining, and Stylish Home Organizing" (published by Harvest), Martha Stewart shares her classic methods for cooking – the building blocks essential to every home chef.

She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her tips on a basic egg dish.

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Making an omelet

A classic egg dish, an omelet can be served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, even dinner. These steps ensure the fluffiest results:

Begin with fresh eggs and remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before you begin.

Use 3 large eggs per omelet, whisking them with a balloon whisk in a bowl with a pinch of kosher salt and some freshly ground pepper.

Heat an 8-inch pan over medium-high heat for 30 seconds, then coat with a tablespoon of butter.

Once the foam subsides, pour the eggs into the center and swirl to coat evenly while running a silicone spatula or a fork in a figure-eight motion until the eggs are set around the edges, about 30 seconds.

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The omelet will still be wet in the middle but will continue to cook off heat.

Run the spatula around the edge of the omelet to loosen.

Tilt the pan toward a serving plate and, with the spatula, fold one-third of the omelet over the center.

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Then roll the omelet onto a plate.

Sprinkle with fresh herbs, such as chopped scallions, if desired.

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Of course, an omelet is a canvas for diverse fillings – grated hard cheese; wilted spinach or other greens; sauteed mushrooms, onions, or other vegetables; and fresh or oven-roasted tomatoes.

An omelet, the Martha Stewart way. CBS News

Excerpted from the book "The Martha Way" by Martha Stewart. Copyright © 2026 by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, LP. From Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.



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