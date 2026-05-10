Martha Stewart: How to make an omelet
In her latest book, "The Martha Way: Essential Principles for Mastering Home and Living - Your Guide to Cooking, Entertaining, and Stylish Home Organizing" (published by Harvest), Martha Stewart shares her classic methods for cooking – the building blocks essential to every home chef.
She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her tips on a basic egg dish.
Making an omelet
A classic egg dish, an omelet can be served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, even dinner. These steps ensure the fluffiest results:
- Begin with fresh eggs and remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before you begin.
- Use 3 large eggs per omelet, whisking them with a balloon whisk in a bowl with a pinch of kosher salt and some freshly ground pepper.
- Heat an 8-inch pan over medium-high heat for 30 seconds, then coat with a tablespoon of butter.
- Once the foam subsides, pour the eggs into the center and swirl to coat evenly while running a silicone spatula or a fork in a figure-eight motion until the eggs are set around the edges, about 30 seconds.
- The omelet will still be wet in the middle but will continue to cook off heat.
- Run the spatula around the edge of the omelet to loosen.
- Tilt the pan toward a serving plate and, with the spatula, fold one-third of the omelet over the center.
- Then roll the omelet onto a plate.
- Sprinkle with fresh herbs, such as chopped scallions, if desired.
- Of course, an omelet is a canvas for diverse fillings – grated hard cheese; wilted spinach or other greens; sauteed mushrooms, onions, or other vegetables; and fresh or oven-roasted tomatoes.
Excerpted from the book "The Martha Way" by Martha Stewart. Copyright © 2026 by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, LP. From Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.
For more info:
- "The Martha Way: Essential Principles for Mastering Home and Living - Your Guide to Cooking, Entertaining, and Stylish Home Organizing" by Martha Stewart (Harvest), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- Martha Stewart Living (Official site)