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Martha Stewart: How to make an omelet

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In her latest book, "The Martha Way: Essential Principles for Mastering Home and Living - Your Guide to Cooking, Entertaining, and Stylish Home Organizing"  (published by Harvest), Martha Stewart shares her classic methods for cooking – the building blocks essential to every home chef.

She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her tips on a basic egg dish.

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Making an omelet

A classic egg dish, an omelet can be served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, even dinner. These steps ensure the fluffiest results:

  • Begin with fresh eggs and remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before you begin.
  • Use 3 large eggs per omelet, whisking them with a balloon whisk in a bowl with a pinch of kosher salt and some freshly ground pepper.
  • Heat an 8-inch pan over medium-high heat for 30 seconds, then coat with a tablespoon of butter.
  • Once the foam subsides, pour the eggs into the center and swirl to coat evenly while running a silicone spatula or a fork in a figure-eight motion until the eggs are set around the edges, about 30 seconds.
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  • The omelet will still be wet in the middle but will continue to cook off heat.
  • Run the spatula around the edge of the omelet to loosen.
  • Tilt the pan toward a serving plate and, with the spatula, fold one-third of the omelet over the center. 
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  • Then roll the omelet onto a plate. 
  • Sprinkle with fresh herbs, such as chopped scallions, if desired.
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  • Of course, an omelet is a canvas for diverse fillings – grated hard cheese; wilted spinach or other greens; sauteed mushrooms, onions, or other vegetables; and fresh or oven-roasted tomatoes.
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An omelet, the Martha Stewart way.  CBS News

Excerpted from the book "The Martha Way" by Martha Stewart. Copyright © 2026 by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, LP. From Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.

     
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