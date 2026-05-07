From 2018: Media mogul Ted Turner Ted Turner, the media entrepreneur who owned TV and sports franchises, created CNN, and skippered yachts in the America's Cup, died on May 6, 2026 at age 87. In this Sept. 30, 2018 "Sunday Morning" profile, the outspoken Turner – known for his environmental advocacy as well as his politically incorrect views – talked with senior contributor Ted Koppel about how he fulfilled more ambitions than many people could ever dream of; and how, nearing 80, he faced a decline brought about by Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder.