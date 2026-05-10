SCOTUS ruling ushers in a new era of gerrymandering In 1965, President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, a momentous piece of civil rights legislation that broke down barriers facing Black voters. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that voting districts can no longer be drawn along racial lines, but could be shaped by partisan aims. The result: a dash to re-draw voting districts in several states. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with key voices about what the Court's ruling portends for democracy.