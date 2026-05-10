Extended interview: Martin Short In this web exclusive, correspondent Tracy Smith sits down with comedian Martin Short, star of "SCTV," "Saturday Night Live" and "Only Murders in the Building," to talk about how director Lawrence Kasdan convinced him to become the subject of the documentary, "Martin: Life Is Short." They also discuss applying his childhood fantasies in show business; experiencing grief and loss as a young man; his first professional job on "Godspell" with Gilda Radner; and the value of reading his own reviews. He also describes his treasured characters like Ed Grimley, Nathan Thurm and Jiminy Glick.