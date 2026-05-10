Martin Short: Facing tragedy with joy For more than 50 years, comedian Martin Short has been a bright spot on any stage or screen. And when you know what he has endured in his private life, his irrepressibly sunny attitude is all the more astonishing. "Marty: Life Is Short," a hilarious and heartbreaking Netflix documentary, tells of the personal tragedies that Short has endured since childhood – and how he has risen above them. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Short and director Lawrence Kasdan about grief and loss being met with laughter and joy.