CBS News Radio, a beacon of broadcast journalism, signs off Founded nearly a century ago, CBS Radio set the standard for radio news coverage, featuring legends such as Edward R. Murrow, Robert Trout and Charles Osgood, and created the template for broadcast journalists. But on May 22, CBS will end its heralded radio service. Mo Rocca celebrates the long history of CBS News Radio, and talks with current and former staffers, including "Sunday Morning" correspondent Martha Teichner (who reported on radio for decades), and Dan Rather, a veteran radio correspondent and former anchor of the "CBS Evening News."