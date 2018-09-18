Back to CBS News Radio.

Allison Keyes is an award-winning multi-media journalist with more than 25 years of experience. Formerly a substitute host and National Desk reporter for NPR, Keyes works both at CBS News Radio and the digital arm of Smithsonian Magazine. Her more than 20 journalism awards are from organizations ranging from the Newswomen's Club of New York to the National Association of Black Journalists.

Keyes' coverage includes hard news and features on a wide variety of subjects, including the White House, gun control, race, domestic policy and social issues. Some highlights of her work: award-winning eyewitness coverage of the Sept. 11 terror attacks in New York, President Obama's 2008 and 2012 campaign and inauguration, and President Trump's policies including immigration and his Supreme Court nominees. She also traveled to Puerto Rico to look at how the island's farmers were faring a year after Hurricane Maria. As guest host for NPR's "Tell Me More with Michel Martin", Keyes anchored segments on everything from human trafficking to riots in the United Kingdom to the continuing aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

At the network, local and cable level, Keyes has extensive experience in television and radio. Most recently she was a segment and field producer for TV One's "News One Now with Roland Martin", a two-hour morning television news show. Keyes has also written and produced segments for ABC News shows "Good Morning America" and "World News Tonight." An experienced writer, she co-authored two African American history books, and has reported for Black Enterprise Magazine and TheRoot.com.

On Twitter: @allisonradio