This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 23) 2025

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Noor Abdalla on the arrest of her husband, Mahmoud Khalil: "I was terrified"

Noor Abdalla was with her husband, Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Khalil, a green-card holder, eventually transporting him to Louisiana. In her first TV interview, Abdalla, a U.S. citizen, tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty that the White House is mischaracterizing Khalil and his role in campus protests against Israel's attacks on Gaza. Moriarty also talks with immigration and free speech attorneys who weigh in on the Trump administration's attempt to deport a legal resident.

WATCH A PREVIEW: Noor Abdalla on husband Mahmoud Khalil's arrest (Video)

For more info:



ALMANAC: March 23

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

The Dalí Museum, in St. Petersburg, Florida. CBS News

ARTS: How Salvador Dalí's art found a home in Florida

More than 2,400 works by the Spanish artist Salvador Dalí (1904-1989), from oil paintings and prints to sculptural mashups, are featured at The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla., which also hosts immersive exhibitions celebrating the Surrealist. Correspondent Conor Knighton takes a trip through Dalí's peculiar vision of the world; tracks the surreal road his artwork took to its eventual home in Florida; and examines the artist's continued impact today.

For more info:

Filmmakers Jay and Mark Duplass. CBS News

MOVIES: The Duplass Brothers: Rewriting Hollywood

Over the last 20 years, Mark and Jay Duplass have become two of the most prolific producers, writers, directors and actors working in Hollywood today. Their signature voice: portraying real people navigating life's big and small moments as best they can – something the brothers have been doing with their own relationship for almost 50 years. The brothers talk with correspondent Luke Burbank about the plot twists behind their success, from their 7-minute improvised film "This is John," which helped launch them at Sundance, to this year's SXSW Festival hit, "The Baltimorons."

For more info:

Penguin Press

BOOKS: Graydon Carter

Jane Pauley reports.

READ AN EXCERPT: "When the Going Was Good" by Graydon Carter

The former Vanity Fair editor's memoirs recount the glory days of magazine publishing, including the subterfuge required for their 2015 scoop of Caitlyn Jenner's transition.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



WORLD: A vigil for Pope Francis - and the Vatican's future

As the faithful have been praying for the health of Pope Francis, people inside and outside the Church are contemplating whether he would resign, like his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Vatican watchers about the steps being taken while Francis recovers in a Rome hospital, and the increased value of the Papacy's "moral power" at this unsettling point in history.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: The buzz over annoying corporate buzzwords

Faith Salie shares a disruptive action item for buzzword users to on-board (that is, if you don't want to be layered out of a job).

For more info:

Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington in a production of "Othello," now on Broadway. CBS News

THEATER: Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal on their record-breaking "Othello"

In this new Broadway production of Shakespeare's "Othello," set in "the near future," Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal play military compatriots whose relationship is riven with feelings of betrayal and revenge. "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker talks with the actors about their histories of playing Shakespeare; how Washington's lifetime of experience informs his performance of a role he first played in college; and why they say they've worked their whole careers for this moment.

To watch a teaser for "Othello" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Othello," at the Barrymore Theatre, New York City (through June 8) | Ticket info



TECHNOLOGY: Is carbon capture a solution to the climate crisis?

As a tool to address rising greenhouse gas emissions, carbon capture chemically removes carbon dioxide from the air, to store or recycle into products. The company behind a new plant to be opened this summer claims the facility will remove 500,000 tons of CO2 a year. But is this form of carbon capture – underwritten by the fossil fuel industry – an effective means to address climate change? Correspondent David Pogue looks at the technology behind this initiative, and the controversy it has raised.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: The Rites of Spring II (YouTube Video)

Watch stories from the "Sunday Morning" archives about the pleasures of the season. Featuring:

Charles Osgood on the origin of Daylight Saving Time (2005)

Ed Rabel on the season of expectation for Kansas farmers (1984)

Tim Sample on urchin diving season in Maine (1995)

Bill Geist on Boston Red Sox spring training (1990)

Charles Osgood on Tulipmania (2000)

Seth Doane on the threat to the Monarch butterfly's migration (2010)

Martha Teichner on Emily Whaley's garden in Charleston, S.C. (1997)

Seth Doane on cherry blossom season in Japan (2015)

Tracy Smith on pandemic victory gardens (2020)

Mo Rocca on one of the joys of spring (2022)

Luke Burbank on taking "spring ahead" to the next level (2024)

MARATHON: Signs of spring (YouTube Video)

"CBS Sunday Morning" marks the start of spring with this special marathon, highlighting the return of birds, blooming flowers and the emergence of creatures. Listen, relax and enjoy the sounds of nature.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2025

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!