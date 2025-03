Graydon Carter on life "When the Going Was Good" The former editor of Vanity Fair for 25 years, and the cofounder of Spy Magazine, Graydon Carter had talent as a tastemaker quietly shaping pop culture. It's a career he recounts in his new memoir, "When the Going Was Good: An Editor's Adventures During the Last Golden Age of Magazines." He talks with "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley about hosting Vanity Fair's exclusive Oscar parties; his past history with Donald Trump; and why today he feels "very strongly Canadian."