Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal on their Broadway "Othello" In this new Broadway production of Shakespeare's "Othello," set in "the near future," Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal play military compatriots whose relationship is riven with feelings of betrayal and revenge. "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker talks with the actors about their histories of playing Shakespeare; how Washington's lifetime of experience informs his performance of a role he first played in college; and why they say they've worked their whole careers for this moment.