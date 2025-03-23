Watch CBS News

3/23: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Erin Moriarty sits down with Noor Abdalla, wife of detained Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, a U.S. resident whom the Trump administration is seeking to deport. Also: Bill Whitaker talks with Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, stars of a new Broadway production of “Othello”; Jane Pauley interviews former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, author of the new memoir, "When the Going Was Good”; Luke Burbank profiles writers-directors-producers-actors-brothers Jay and Mark Duplass; David Pogue explores the science behind carbon capture, a potentially valuable tool for lowering greenhouse gas emissions; and Conor Knighton visits The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla., dedicated to the works of the Surrealist artist.
