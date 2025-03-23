Noor Abdalla on the arrest of her husband, Mahmoud Khalil: "I was terrified" Noor Abdalla was with her husband, Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Khalil, a green-card holder, eventually transporting him to Louisiana. In her first TV interview, Abdalla, a U.S. citizen, tells CBS News correspondent Erin Moriarty that the White House is mischaracterizing Khalil and his role in campus protests against Israel's attacks on Gaza. Moriarty also talks with immigration and free speech attorneys who weigh in on the Trump administration's attempt to deport a legal resident.