How Salvador Dalí's art found a home in Florida More than 2,400 works by the Spanish artist Salvador Dalí (1904-1989), from oil paintings and prints to sculptural mashups, are featured at The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla., which also hosts immersive exhibitions celebrating the Surrealist. Correspondent Conor Knighton takes a trip through Dalí's peculiar vision of the world; tracks the surreal road his artwork took to its eventual home in Florida; and examines the artist's continued impact today.