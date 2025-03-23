The Duplass Brothers: Rewriting a Hollywood plot twist Over the last 20 years, Mark and Jay Duplass have become two of the most prolific producers, writers, directors and actors working in Hollywood today. Their signature voice: portraying real people navigating life's big and small moments as best they can – something the brothers have been doing with their own relationship for almost 50 years. The brothers talk with correspondent Luke Burbank about the plot twists behind their success, from their 7-minute improvised film "This is John," which helped launch them at Sundance, to this year's SXSW Festival hit, "The Baltimorons."