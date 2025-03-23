Watch CBS News

Why are Salvador Dali's clocks melting?

In this web extra, Kim Macuare, program director at the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla., talks with correspondent Conor Knighton about the story behind one of Surrealist painter Salvador Dali's most striking images: a melting timepiece.
