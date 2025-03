Extended interview: Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal on "Othello" In this web exclusive, Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington, starring as Iago and Othello in a new Broadway production of Shakespeare's tragedy, talk with "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker about performing a story in which life and death are "ever-present in every moment of the show." They also discuss becoming familiar with Shakespeare's language; aging into the character; and the challenge of playing a villain.