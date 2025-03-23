Watch CBS News

Is carbon capture a solution to the climate crisis?

As a tool to address rising greenhouse gas emissions, carbon capture chemically removes carbon dioxide from the air, to store or recycle into products. The company behind a new plant to be opened this summer claims the facility will remove 500,000 tons of CO2 a year. But is this form of carbon capture – underwritten by the fossil fuel industry – an effective means to address climate change? Correspondent David Pogue looks at the technology behind this initiative, and the controversy it has raised.
