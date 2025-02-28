This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 2)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Movies today

Moviewatching in the 21st century is decidedly different than in Hollywood's Golden Era – and so is moviemaking. But did the rise of streaming services, and the ability to watch movies on mobile phones, change what we expect movies to be? Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with director Nancy Myers; Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix; Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures; and New Yorker writer Michael Schulman, about whether the old saying "They don't make 'em like they used to" applies when it comes to Hollywood's "Dream Factory" today.

MOVIES: Owning a piece of celebrity: Inside the Hollywood auction house Julien's

Julien's Auctions, based in Los Angeles, has been hugely successful in the market of celebrity memorabilia – everything from Marilyn Monroe's jeans to Michael Jackson's glove. Correspondent Lee Cowan takes a tour of the auctioneer's 50,000-square-foot warehouse filled with the rare and the ridiculous, and talks with a collector for whom finding their holy grails of fandom can include an actual Holy Grail.

Actors Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow, stars of the new horror film, "The Rule of Jenny Pen." CBS News

MOVIES: John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush talk horror in "The Rule of Jenny Pen"

Many actors have launched their careers in horror movies. But two of our most established and acclaimed stars, John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush (who have an Oscar, three Tonys, seven Emmys and four Golden Globes between them), are now headlining a low-budget horror film: "The Rule of Jenny Pen," in which a psychopath terrorizes his fellow nursing home patients with a sinister doll puppet. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with them about playing once-in-a-lifetime characters; aging into their roles; and when awards season "doesn't make sense."

To watch a trailer for "The Rule of Jenny Pen," click on the video player below:

"The Rule of Jenny Pen" opens in theaters March 7



FROM THE ARCHIVES: Gene Hackman, actor, novelist (Video)

The death of Academy Award-winning actor Gene Hackman, at the age of 95, was announced on February 27, 2025. In this "Sunday Morning" profile from March 19, 2000, correspondent Martha Teichner visited the star of "The French Connection," "Superman" and "Unforgiven" at his home outside Santa Fe, N.M., where he talked about the new chapter he was pursuing – as the co-writer (with Daniel Lenihan) of an adventure novel, "Wake of the Perdido Star."

MEDIA: Warren Buffett on legendary Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham

Katharine Graham's journey from housewife, to Washington Post publisher, to the first female CEO of a Fortune 500 company, is told in a new documentary, "Becoming Katharine Graham." CBS News' Senior Correspondent Norah O'Donnell talks with one of Graham's closest friends, investor Warren Buffett, about the woman who became a pivotal figure in Washington politics through her newspaper's landmark reporting.

To watch a trailer for "Becoming Katharine Graham," click on the video player below:

The documentary "Becoming Katharine Graham" is streaming via Amazon Prime

Berkshire Hathaway

"The Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

BOOKS: Johnny Carson

As host of "The Tonight Show" for 30 years, Johnny Carson was the king of late-night TV – the pre-eminent Hollywood talent broker, monologuist, and national taste-maker. But the public rarely saw the private side of the man who helped tuck tens of millions of Americans into bed each night. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Mike Thomas (co-author, with Bill Zehme, of "Carson the Magnificent") about the late-night host's enduring impact and private difficulties; comedians Robert Klein and George Wallace, who describe a "Tonight Show" appearance as comedy's Mt. Everest; and actress Dyan Cannon, who calls Carson "one of the coolest men that have ever lived."

Warner Bros.

Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), telling the Fremen what they want to hear, in the Chakobsa language of the planet Arrakis, in "Dune: Part Two." Warner Bros.

MOVIES: Creating the languages of other worlds

When Hollywood needs a language that doesn't exist (like Chakobsa, for the desert planet Arrakis in "Dune," or the Dothraki language from "Game of Thrones"), they call language nerds David and Jessie Peterson. Correspondent David Pogue looks at the craft that is a form of linguistic alchemy, and what goes into preparing actors like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya to recite constructed languages (also known as conlangs).

POLITICS: Zelenskyy in Washington

Robert Costa reports.

CBS NEWS SPECIAL COVERAGE: War in Ukraine



2025 Academy Award nominees for best picture: "Anora," "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Dune: Part Two," "Emilia Perez," "I'm Still Here," "Nickel Boys," "The Substance," and "Wicked." Neon; A24; Searchlight Pictures; Focus Features; Warner Bros.; Netflix; Sony Pictures Classics; Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios; Mubi; Universal Pictures

ACADEMY AWARDS: Behind the scenes at the 2025 Academy Awards

Watch scenes from the performances nominated for best actor at the 97th annual Academy Awards, as well as interviews with the nominees. The 2025 Oscars will be presented on Sunday, March 2.

