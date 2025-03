Extended interview: Nancy Meyers on the Hollywood "Dream Factory" In this extended interview, writer-director Nancy Meyers (whose credits include "Something's Gotta Give," "It's Complicated," and "The Holiday") talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about the business of Hollywood today; the dearth of "grownup movies" in the marketplace, as well as the loss of classic movie stars; and how the habits of watching movies – including rom-coms – has changed.