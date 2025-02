From the archives: Gene Hackman, actor, novelist The death of Academy Award-winning actor Gene Hackman, at the age of 95, was announced on February 27, 2025. In this "Sunday Morning" profile from March 19, 2000, correspondent Martha Teichner visited the star of "The French Connection," "Superman" and "Unforgiven" at his home outside Santa Fe, N.M., where he talked about the new chapter he was pursuing – as the co-writer (with Daniel Lenihan) of an adventure novel, "Wake of the Perdido Star."