Owning a piece of celebrity: Inside Hollywood auction house Julien's Julien's Auctions, based in Los Angeles, has been hugely successful in the market of celebrity memorabilia – everything from Marilyn Monroe's jeans to Michael Jackson's glove. Correspondent Lee Cowan takes a tour of the auctioneer's 50,000-square-foot warehouse filled with the rare and the ridiculous, and talks with a collector for whom finding their holy grails of fandom can include an actual Holy Grail.