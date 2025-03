Creating the languages of other worlds When Hollywood needs a language that doesn't exist (like Chakobsa, for the desert planet Arrakis in "Dune," or the Dothraki language from "Game of Thrones"), they call language nerds David and Jessie Peterson. Correspondent David Pogue looks at the craft that is a form of linguistic alchemy, and what goes into preparing actors like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya to recite constructed languages (also known as conlangs).