Trump and Zelenskyy at a crossroads over Russia In the wake of Friday's unprecedented, seemingly made-for-TV Oval Office exchange among President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy, America's alliance with Ukraine as Zelenskyy defends his nation against Russia appears ruptured. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with Matthew Continetti (author of "The Right: The Hundred-Year War for American Conservatism") about the way many on the American right view Russia today, and what Trump's tactics might spell for the prospect of peace.