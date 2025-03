Warren Buffett on legendary Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham Katharine Graham's journey from housewife, to Washington Post publisher, to the first female CEO of a Fortune 500 company, is told in a new documentary, "Becoming Katharine Graham." CBS News' Senior Correspondent Norah O'Donnell talks with one of Graham's closest friends, investor Warren Buffett, about the woman who became a pivotal figure in Washington politics through her newspaper's landmark reporting.