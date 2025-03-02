Watch CBS News

3/2: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ben Mankiewicz looks at how streaming has changed moviemaking and moviegoing. Also: Tracy Smith sits down with John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush, stars of the new horror film “The Rule of Jenny Pen”; Norah O’Donnell talks with Warren Buffett about his friendship with the late Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham; Robert Costa looks at the potential fallout of the inflammatory Oval Office meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy; Jim Axelrod looks back at the king of late-night TV, Johnny Carson; Lee Cowan checks our Hollywood memorabilia at Julien’s Auctions; and David Pogue learns how alien languages are constructed for movies and TV.
