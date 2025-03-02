How making, and watching, movies has changed Moviewatching in the 21st century is decidedly different than in Hollywood's Golden Era – and so is moviemaking. But did the rise of streaming services, and the ability to watch movies on mobile phones, change what we expect movies to be? Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with director Nancy Myers; Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix; Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures; and New Yorker writer Michael Schulman, about whether the old saying "They don't make 'em like they used to" applies when it comes to Hollywood's "Dream Factory" today.