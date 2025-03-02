Watch CBS News

Extended interview: Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow

Two of our most celebrated stage and screen actors, Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow, are starring in a new horror film, "The Rule of Jenny Pen," about a psychopath who terrorizes his fellow nursing home residents with a sinister doll puppet. In this extended conversation, correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Rush and Lithgow about the theatrical, and horrific, aspects of their film; what it was like to be the youngest members of their cast; and the family life of actors.
