Extended interview: Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow Two of our most celebrated stage and screen actors, Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow, are starring in a new horror film, "The Rule of Jenny Pen," about a psychopath who terrorizes his fellow nursing home residents with a sinister doll puppet. In this extended conversation, correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Rush and Lithgow about the theatrical, and horrific, aspects of their film; what it was like to be the youngest members of their cast; and the family life of actors.