John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush talk horror in "The Rule of Jenny Pen" Many actors have launched their careers in horror movies. But two of our most established and acclaimed stars, John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush (who have an Oscar, three Tonys, seven Emmys and four Golden Globes between them), are now headlining a low-budget horror film: "The Rule of Jenny Pen," in which a psychopath terrorizes his fellow nursing home residents with a sinister doll puppet. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with them about playing once-in-a-lifetime characters; aging into their roles; and when awards season "doesn't make sense."