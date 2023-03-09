This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 12)
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)
Host: Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: Martin Scorsese on the importance of film restoration
Concerned that the legacy of cinema was vanishing because of the instability of film stocks, Martin Scorsese, joined by other leading filmmakers, started a foundation to preserve motion pictures for future generations, including restoring classics in danger of disappearing forever. Correspondent Ben Tracy talked with Scorsese, and with film archivists, about the ongoing fight to restore and preserve a fragile and endangered art form.
For more info:
ART: John Waters
Rita Braver reports.
For more info:
- "Coming Attractions: The John Waters Collection," at the Baltimore Museum of Art (through April 16)
COMEDY: "Some Like It Hot": From Hollywood classic to the Broadway stage
The 1959 Billy Wilder classic about two musicians masquerading as women to escape the mob is regarded as one of the greatest film comedies in history – and now it's inspired a Broadway musical. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with stage stars Christian Borle, J. Harrison Gee and Adrianna Hicks about taking on roles made famous by Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe on screen.
To watch a trailer for "Some Like It Hot" click on the video player below:
To watch an advertisement for the Broadway production of "Some Like It Hot" click on the video player below:
For more info:
- "Some Like It Hot" (1959), available on Blu-ray and DVD from the Criterion Collection, and available to stream on various services
- "Some Like It Hot," at the Shubert Theatre, New York City | Ticket info
- Noah Isenberg, professor, University of Texas at Austin
TV: Eva Longoria: "You don't have to be a politician to be political"
Beginning this month, "Desperate Housewives" actress Eva Longoria hosts a new CNN travel show, "Searching for Mexico," which celebrates the food, people and culture of her Mexican heritage. She talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about the series; about fighting to make a difference while celebrating the contributions of Latinos and Hispanics; and about her directorial film debut: "Flamin' Hot," an origin story about the purported creator of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
To watch a trailer for "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico" click on the video players below:
For more info:
- "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico" debuts on CNN March 26
- Eva Longoria (Official site)
- "Flamin' Hot" premieres March 11 at the South By Southwest Festival in Austin, and will stream on Hulu beginning in June
PASSAGE: In memoriam
GAMES: The popularity of "mundane" video games
Some of the most popular video games these days are not shoot-'em-ups or frenzied competitions. Many are simulation games that are "cozy." No timer, no opponents, no losing! Correspondent David Pogue explores the increasing popularity of such games as "Unpacking," "Lawn Mowing Simulator," "PowerWash Simulator," and "Airplane Mode," where you're not a pilot, but a passenger – in coach!
For more info:
HARTMAN: TBD
STAGE: Inside an Actors Studio session
For the first time in its 75-year history, the Actors Studio, where generations of actors have studied the art of performance, has opened its doors to outside cameras to capture a session in which members hone their craft. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with Studio co-presidents and Oscar-winners Ellen Burstyn and Al Pacino, members Carol Kane and Justin Marcel McManus, and author Isaac Butler about the past, present and future of the heralded training ground and community that has revolutionized the business.
For more info:
- The Actors Studio, New York
- Actors Studio West, Los Angeles
- "The Method: How the 20th Century Learned to Act" by Isaac Butler (Bloomsbury), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Indiebound
- Justin Marcel McManus on Instagram
POSTCARD FROM ITALY: The continuing discoveries at Pompeii
Nearly 2,000 years ago, the erupting Mt. Vesuvius covered the bustling Roman metropolis of Pompeii in volcanic ash. Archaeologists are still uncovering buried portions of the city, piecing together a tantalizing puzzle about life before the disaster. Correspondent Seth Doane reports.
For more info:
COMMENTARY: Josh's mom and the Oscars
Among the nominees at this year's Academy Awards is "Sunday Morning" contributor Josh Seftel, for his documentary short, "Stranger at the Gate."
To watch the New Yorker documentary film "Stranger at the Gate" click on the video player below:
For more info:
NATURE: TBD
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
2023 OSCARS: Watch scenes of the best supporting actress nominees
Check out highlights and interviews with the actresses nominated for the Academy Award.
Also:
2023 OSCARS: Watch scenes of the best supporting actor nominees
2023 OSCARS: Watch scenes of the best actor nominees
2023 OSCARS: Watch scenes from the best picture nominees
For more info:
- Oscar nominations: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads nods for Academy Awards with 11
- The Oscars will be presented on March 12.
- Complete CBSNews.com coverage: The Academy Awards
"HERE COMES THE SUN": Actor James Cromwell and the "Edward Hopper's New York" exhibit (Video)
Actor James Cromwell sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to discuss his relationship with his dad, his previous and current roles and his love for acting. Then, Serena Altschul visits the Whitney Museum of American Art to view an exhibit on Edward Hopper's work.
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city
"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)
Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.
Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.
You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!
for more features.