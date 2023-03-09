This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 12)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley

Fading color film stocks put such movies as "Chinatown" in danger of disappearing forever, without extensive restoration efforts by studios and archives. Paramount PIctures

COVER STORY: Martin Scorsese on the importance of film restoration

Concerned that the legacy of cinema was vanishing because of the instability of film stocks, Martin Scorsese, joined by other leading filmmakers, started a foundation to preserve motion pictures for future generations, including restoring classics in danger of disappearing forever. Correspondent Ben Tracy talked with Scorsese, and with film archivists, about the ongoing fight to restore and preserve a fragile and endangered art form.

For more info:

A cardboard box with padlocks - just one of the whimsical or weird pieces from John Waters' art collection that are now on view at the Baltimore Museum of Art. CBS News

ART: John Waters

Rita Braver reports.

For more info:

"Coming Attractions: The John Waters Collection," at the Baltimore Museum of Art (through April 16)



COMEDY: "Some Like It Hot": From Hollywood classic to the Broadway stage

The 1959 Billy Wilder classic about two musicians masquerading as women to escape the mob is regarded as one of the greatest film comedies in history – and now it's inspired a Broadway musical. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with stage stars Christian Borle, J. Harrison Gee and Adrianna Hicks about taking on roles made famous by Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe on screen.

To watch a trailer for "Some Like It Hot" click on the video player below:

To watch an advertisement for the Broadway production of "Some Like It Hot" click on the video player below:



For more info:



TV: Eva Longoria: "You don't have to be a politician to be political"

Beginning this month, "Desperate Housewives" actress Eva Longoria hosts a new CNN travel show, "Searching for Mexico," which celebrates the food, people and culture of her Mexican heritage. She talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about the series; about fighting to make a difference while celebrating the contributions of Latinos and Hispanics; and about her directorial film debut: "Flamin' Hot," an origin story about the purported creator of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

To watch a trailer for "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico" click on the video players below:

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam



The object of the video game "Fishkeeper" is to maintain an aquarium. Anyone who's owned an aquarium knows that's not as easy as it looks! CBS News

GAMES: The popularity of "mundane" video games

Some of the most popular video games these days are not shoot-'em-ups or frenzied competitions. Many are simulation games that are "cozy." No timer, no opponents, no losing! Correspondent David Pogue explores the increasing popularity of such games as "Unpacking," "Lawn Mowing Simulator," "PowerWash Simulator," and "Airplane Mode," where you're not a pilot, but a passenger – in coach!

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



Actors Leland Gant and Justin Marcel McManus work through a scene in a session at the Actors Studio, moderated by Ellen Burstyn. CBS News

STAGE: Inside an Actors Studio session

For the first time in its 75-year history, the Actors Studio, where generations of actors have studied the art of performance, has opened its doors to outside cameras to capture a session in which members hone their craft. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with Studio co-presidents and Oscar-winners Ellen Burstyn and Al Pacino, members Carol Kane and Justin Marcel McManus, and author Isaac Butler about the past, present and future of the heralded training ground and community that has revolutionized the business.

For more info:

Raffaele Martinelli shows correspondent Seth Doane some of the recent finds at the archaeological site at Pompeii. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: The continuing discoveries at Pompeii

Nearly 2,000 years ago, the erupting Mt. Vesuvius covered the bustling Roman metropolis of Pompeii in volcanic ash. Archaeologists are still uncovering buried portions of the city, piecing together a tantalizing puzzle about life before the disaster. Correspondent Seth Doane reports.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Josh's mom and the Oscars

Among the nominees at this year's Academy Awards is "Sunday Morning" contributor Josh Seftel, for his documentary short, "Stranger at the Gate."

To watch the New Yorker documentary film "Stranger at the Gate" click on the video player below:

For more info:





NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

This year's Oscar nominees for best supporting actress: Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"), Hong Chau ("The Whale"), Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), and Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu (both "Everything Everywhere All at Once"). Marvel Comics/Disney, A24 and Searchlight Pictures

2023 OSCARS: Watch scenes of the best supporting actress nominees

Check out highlights and interviews with the actresses nominated for the Academy Award.

Also:

2023 OSCARS: Watch scenes of the best supporting actor nominees

2023 OSCARS: Watch scenes of the best actor nominees

2023 OSCARS: Watch scenes from the best picture nominees

For more info:

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Actor James Cromwell and the "Edward Hopper's New York" exhibit (Video)

Actor James Cromwell sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to discuss his relationship with his dad, his previous and current roles and his love for acting. Then, Serena Altschul visits the Whitney Museum of American Art to view an exhibit on Edward Hopper's work.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!