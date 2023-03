Here Comes the Sun: Actor James Cromwell and the "Edward Hopper's New York" exhibit Actor James Cromwell sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to discuss his relationship with his dad, his previous and current roles and his love for acting. Then, Serena Altschul visits the Whitney Museum of American Art to view an exhibit on Edward Hopper's work. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”