"Some Like It Hot": From screen to stage The 1959 Billy Wilder classic about two musicians masquerading as women to escape the mob is regarded as one of the greatest film comedies in history – and now it's inspired a Broadway musical. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with stage stars Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee and Adrianna Hicks about taking on roles made famous by Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe on screen.