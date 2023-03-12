Watch CBS News

Nature: Yosemite's "firefall"

We leave you this Sunday at California's Yosemite National Park (closed by snow this year), where last year's "firefall" – when the falls are lit by the setting sun – was one for the ages. Videographer: Lance Milbrand.
