"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 3/12

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ben Tracy talks with filmmaker Martin Scorsese about the importance of film restoration and preservation. Plus: Ben Mankiewicz talks with Al Pacino and Ellen Burstyn about the history and legacy of the Actors Studio; Rita Waters visits with John Waters, whose art collection is on display in Baltimore; Tracy Smith looks back on the classic comedy "Some Like It Hot," and meets the cast of the Broadway musical it has inspired; Lee Cowan profiles actress and director Eva Longoria; Seth Doane explores new discoveries at the archaeological excavations at Pompeii; and David Pogue delves into the fascinating world of "boring" video games.
