Inside the Actors Studio For the first time in its 75-year history, the Actors Studio, where generations of actors have studied the art of performance, has opened its doors to outside cameras to capture a session in which members hone their craft. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with Studio co-presidents and Oscar-winners Ellen Burstyn and Al Pacino, members Carol Kane and Justin Marcel McManus, and author Isaac Butler about the past, present and future of the heralded training ground and acting community that has revolutionized the business.