Watch Live: Oscar nominations being announced for 2023 awards show

The Oscar nominations are being announced Tuesday morning. The awards show honoring the best in film is scheduled to be held March 12.
At the Golden Globes, Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" won for best motion picture drama while "The Banshees of Inisherin" took home best motion picture comedy or musical. Spielberg also won the best director award.
In the best actress categories, Cate Blanchett won for her performance in "Tar" and Michelle Yeoh won for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The best actor awards went to Austin Butler for his "Elvis" performance and Colin Farrell for "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Angela Bassett took home the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the first Marvel star to earn a major award. Ke Huy Quan won the best supporting actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
How to watch the Oscar nominations
- What: The nominations for this year's Oscars are being announced.
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
- Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills, California
- Online stream: Live on Mixible in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
