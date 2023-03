Eva Longoria on fighting to make a difference Beginning this month, "Desperate Housewives" actress Eva Longoria hosts a new CNN travel show, "Searching for Mexico," which celebrates the food, people and culture of her Mexican heritage. She talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about the series; about fighting to make a difference while celebrating the contributions of Latinos and Hispanics; and about her directorial film debut: "Flamin' Hot," an origin story about the purported creator of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.