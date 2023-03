The popularity of "mundane" video games Some of the most popular video games these days are not shoot-'em-ups or frenzied competitions. Many are simulation games that are "cozy." No timer, no opponents, no losing! Correspondent David Pogue explores the increasing popularity of such games as "Unpacking," "Lawn Mowing Simulator," "PowerWash Simulator," and "Airplane Mode," where you're not a pilot, but a passenger – in coach!