2023 Oscars: Watch scenes of the best supporting actor nominees

The Oscars will be presented on March 12.

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, who starred together previously in Martin McDonagh's "In Bruges," return in "The Banshees of Inisherin" as two men on a windswept Irish island whose friendship is coming apart.

In this scene, Colm (Gleeson) tries to explain himself to Pádraic (Farrell) about why he's ending their friendship — something Pádraic is loathe to let happen:

In this scene Colm enters confession, and opens up, slightly, to the priest (David Pearse) about his despair:

Gleeson talked with "Sunday Morning" about acting in a story in which tragedy and comedy exist side-by-side, where the humor comes out of wellsprings of pain. Was it hard to keep a straight face? "No," he said. "What's difficult is, when you get a Martin McDonagh script, you laugh out loud, that's guaranteed. You will laugh out loud, and it's one of the best experiences you will ever have in your life, particularly if there is a part being offered to you.

"When you come to do it, though, and because it's based in a kind of reality that is undeniable and usually has more than a sniff of tragedy about it, you have to wave goodbye to the humor."

Gleeson's credits include "The General," "The Tailor of Panama," "Gangs of New York," "Calvary," "Paddington 2," "The Tragedy of Macbeth," and the Harry Potter series (as "Madeye" Moody). He's won an Emmy for playing Winston Churchill, in "Into the Storm," and earned one of five Golden Globe nominations for playing former President Donald Trump, in "The Comey Rule."

"The Banshees of Inisherin" is his first Academy Award nomination.

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Brian Tyree Henry ("Atlanta," "This Is Us," "If Beale Street Could Talk," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse") received his first Academy Award nomination for his performance in "Causeway." He plays James, a man in New Orleans suffering from the trauma of his nephew's death, who befriends a soldier (Jennifer Lawrence) recovering from trauma and injury suffered during her tour in Afghanistan.

In this scene, James reveals to Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence) the circumstances of his nephew's death (caution, explicit language):

Henry told The Hollywood Reporter that he was attracted to going beyond James' grief and how he navigated loss: "The thing that I didn't know was the connection that was going to pop out with Jennifer. We honestly discovered what the movie truly was in-between takes. Really talking, calling each other out on our s***, really being around each other and realizing that's the essence of who James and Lynsey are."

While developing the characters beyond what was on the script's pages, he and Lawrence were left adrift a bit when filming was shut down halfway through because of the pandemic. "We would check in with each other," he said. "But there was always the sense that there was something unfinished. So, we would call each other up and say, 'Let's break this s*** open.' We had a lot of deep discussions about what we'd each been through and what losses we'd endured.

"The craziest part was when we went back to New Orleans to finish it, everything was different. New Orleans was different, we were different. I think that was something we had to bring to it, how we wanted to find a connection again after so long sitting in isolation and sitting with our own thoughts."

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Beloved for his work on TV ("Taxi," "Dear John") and Broadway, Judd Hirsch earned his first Academy Award nomination in 1981, for his performance as a psychiatrist helping Timothy Hutton in Robert Redford's "Ordinary People." In "The Fabelmans," Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical story of a boy's growing love for filmmaking, Hirsch plays young Sammy's eccentric Uncle Boris.

"So, Steven Spielberg calls me up and says, 'I need someone, as this part of the guy who made me become a director' — it's an old uncle, great-uncle," Hirsch told "Sunday Morning." "So, I'm going, 'OK, no background, nothing, nothing, nothing.' He's not going to describe this guy, and he expects that I'm going to be like him?"

With a blank canvas, Hirsch thought back to his days as a child on the Coney Island boardwalk. "OK, let me take my experience. The only one I had was Coney Island."

Hirsch, who earned his second Oscar nomination, said, "The pride I took in being in this movie was greater than any that I've ever had to be in any other movie. I had to bring it, be him, all by myself."

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Irish actor Barry Keoghan, whose film credits include "'71," "Killing of a Sacred Deer," "Chernobyl," "Dunkirk," "Eternals," and "The Batman" (as Joker), won the BAFTA Award for his performance as Dominic, the abused son of the local policeman, in "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Keoghan said of Dominic that he thinks he's "the cleverest person on the island" — which wouldn't be the impression an outsider gets of Dominic's stilted, unguarded dialogue. In this scene Dominic and Pádraic (Colin Farrell) debate Pádraic's "mean" trick to force someone off the island:

In this scene, Dominic asks Siobhán (Kerry Condon) whether she might reciprocate a romantic interest:

This is the first Academy Award nomination for Keoghan.

In an interview with British GQ, Keoghan described how watching nature documentaries influenced his acting — fascinated, he said, by "how animals can say so much without saying anything."

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Fame found Ke Huy Quan early when, as a child, he starred opposite Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." He followed that with a starring role in "The Goonies." But then Hollywood lost interest in Quan's acting talent, and so he shifted to work behind the camera, as a stunt coordinator.

His acting dreams were revived with the release, in 2018, of "Crazy Rich Asians." "I saw it three times in the theater; I cried every single time," Quan told "Sunday Morning." "But one of the reasons why I cried was because I wanted to be up there with them."

He got a second chance with "Everything Everywhere All at Once," a multiverse action-comedy about second chances. He plays Waymond Wang, a laundromat owner in one universe, whose alternate incarnations of Waymonds help to steer his wife Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) through cascading realities in order to fulfill her dreams and restore her relationship with her daughter.

In this scene Waymond transforms into an alternate-universe Waymond and introduces his unsuspecting wife to an "alternate life-path." She will come to discover many others:

In this scene Waymond exhorts Evelyn to "be kind" as a way forward in life, and in their relationship. From The Daniels' script: "Abstract and delicate shots of Waymond throughout the multiverse: He is ecstatic, overwhelmed, crying while laughing, bored. Evelyn is seeing a whole, complete vision of her husband for the first time since she first fell in love, maybe ever."

Ke Huy Quan won the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance. This is his first Academy Award nomination.

